2 charged in Iowa assault that NAACP says was racist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated. Twenty-eight-year-old Dale Lee Millard and 27-year-old Jesse James Downs are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. DarQuan Jones says he was attacked by at least two men early on May 16. He says they choked and punched him, then held his head underwater in a creek.