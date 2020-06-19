Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

DETROIT (AP) — Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, prayed in Atlanta and paused for a moment of silence at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, as Americans marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests to demand racial justice.

The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals.

But on Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or car caravan protests.