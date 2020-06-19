AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that a majority of Americans say they approve of recent protests around the country. Many think the protests will bring positive change. A majority also say law enforcement officers had generally responded to the protests appropriately. Somewhat fewer say the officers used excessive force. The new findings follow weeks of peaceful protests and unrest in response to the death of George Floyd. A dramatic change in public opinion on race and policing has resulted, with more Americans today than five years ago calling police violence a very serious problem.