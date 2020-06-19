Buffalo Co. homicide suspect waives extradition to WI

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester man arrested earlier this week in connection with the disappearance of a Wisconsin woman will be extradited back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Randall Merrick, 48, is charged with first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse in the disappearance of Beth Johnson.

According to the criminal complaint, the two lived together in Nelson, Wisconsin.

The complaint alleges Merrick "did hide or bury a corpse" between December 2016 and March 2017. A K-9 reportedly smelled human remains at the home, inside a bedroom, utility shed and the victim's car.

The complaint also states Johnson's debit card was used in January 2017 and signed by Merrick. One transaction included a sledgehammer, 42-gallon trash bags and Formula 409 cleaner.

In a court appearance today at the Olmsted County Courthouse, Merrick waived his right to extradition. He will remain in the Olmsted County Jail until authorities from Wisconsin pick him up and take him back to face charges there.