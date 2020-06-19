Caledonia’s annual Balloon Rally holds fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – A fundraiser was held in Caledonia for a community tradition.

Organizers of The Balloon Rally, an annual event in the community, hosted a burger and ice cream feed on Friday to raise money for the event.

The Balloon Rally is usually held in October, and they're hopeful that it will still happen this year.

"This COVID thing has been a challenge and again we still don’t know if we will get to do the event come October," said board chair David Wiersbe. "We are hoping that we will and it’s a big part of that weekend. I mean people come into Caledonia and part of it is they want to see the balloons go."

In celebration of June Dairy Days, Caledonia Haulers also provided ice cream to those who attended the fundraiser.