Celebrations of Juneteenth kicking off in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - June 19th or Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the day when the last slaves were freed in the United States.

For the first time ever this year, the Juneteenth flag is being raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol, a sign of the times. Organizers of the celebration in La Crosse say given everything going on around the country right now, this year's holiday means even more.

Juneteenth often called Freedom Day or Jubilee Day is a day to celebrate black liberation.

"You've got Martin Luther King Day, you've got Black History Month, you have Kwanzaa and now Juneteenth," said Cecil Adams, CEO & Founder, African American Mutual Assistance Network Inc. (AAMAN).

On June 19th, 1865 remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified that they were free. It happened more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

"They actually thought they were still being enslaved. If you look at the history of that, people knew, white people knew but they were trying to suppress them as long as they could," said Adams.

If not for that day, Adams says slavery may have continued.

"Then they go, 'Well see look at Galveston. They still have them enslaved. Why can't we?' Then that permeates through the rest of the United States."

This year the holiday seems to have renewed significance.

"Especially now it's just good for us to take a moment, take a few days at least just to celebrate being black and the sacrifices that our ancestors have done in order for us to be where we are today," said Jazz Holland, assistance director, Upward Bound UW-La Crosse.

Holland says while there is still much work to be done, black liberation deserves celebration.

"It's a day of joy and love and just embracing the black culture and the privilege of being considered free in this nation," said Holland.

Some local businesses are participating in the holiday by either closing up for the day to encourage people to support black businesses, or donating a portion of their proceeds to organizations fighting racism.

There are a few ways to commemorate the holiday in La Crosse this weekend, including a free showing of the film Just Mercy at the Rivoli Theatre tonight at 6:30 p.m. Other events include a discussion of the movie and a motorcade celebration. For a full list of the events being put on by the Coulee Progressives this weekend visit their websites at couleeprogressives.org.

If you would like to test your knowledge on the holiday AAMAN Inc. is offering a survey you can take for a chance to win prizes. To take that survey, and for a list of Juneteenth related events that they're offering visit their website at aaman.online.

Also, ABC News will also feature a 2 hour special Friday, June 19th at 7 p.m. on WXOW.