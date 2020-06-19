Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Monday begins the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, where authorities are taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement.

Agencies across the state will work in greater numbers for longer hours to enforce the state’s mandatory seat belt law and other traffic laws. The goal is not to stop or cite motorists but to get the word out and publicly reinforce that the goal is public safety and voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

Wisconsin’s current seat belt use rate is the highest ever at over 90 percent. Still, about half the people killed each year in car crashes in Wisconsin are not wearing a seat belt.

La Crosse County Sherrif's Department Patrol Sergeant Daniel Baudek says it is important to buckle up. “Even a small collision can have some serious injuries or possibly fatalities and I’ve been a police officer for 25 years and there’s been a rare occasion where I’ve ever had to unbuckle a dead person."

The Click It or Ticket campaign starts will run through July 5.