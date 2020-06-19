Consumer alert: Children’s cough meds recalled

(FDA) (WAOW) - A nationwide recall of several children's cough medicines is underway.

Glaxosmithkline says the recalls involve Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough.

The problem is incorrect dosing on the packaging that GSK says could lead to an accidental overdose.

Distribution of the recalled products took place between Feb. 5, 2020 and June 3, 2020.

If you have questions you may call 1-800-762-4675.

