District postpones start of Hamilton, Northside year-round schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District, citing the rising number of cases of COVID-19, is moving back the start date of two schools.

District administrators announced the decision Friday morning that school would start at both Hamilton and Northside Elementary on September 1.

What it means is that the year-round schools will follow the traditional school calendar for 2020-2021 with all the other schools in the district.

In making the announcement, the district said this will "only be a one-year calendar adjustment to permit additional systems planning in support of our community's children returning to school on September 1."

In the interim, the district said principals are working on possibly offering additional summer learning opportunities for students. Information on those offerings will be forwarded to parents soon according to the district.

They are also working with other school districts on an option to offer full-time online courses for families.

Parents and guardians with questions or concerns about the date change are asked to contact their school's principal.

Hamilton Elementary

Northside Elementary