Former Logger signs with the Oakland A’s

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Grant Judkins played two seasons for the Loggers and earlier this week he signed the dotted line with the Oakland A's.

Judkins played college ball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his last full season, he racked up a head-turning 2.12 ERA to go along with 65 strikeouts.

Judkins was expected to be drafted, but due to COVID-19, the MLB draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five.

As Major League Baseball continues to swing and miss with negotiations to start a season, Judkins is keeping his eye on the prize.

"I haven't really paid too much attention to all the decisions going on," said Grant Judkins.

"I'm just choosing to take this time to try to improve myself and make myself the best I can moving forward. That's kinda my mindset and where I'm at right now," Judkins added.

As for hist time with the Loggers in the Northwoods League, Judkins says playing in La Crosse helped form him into the player he is today.

"Being around the pitching coach, Tom Kinney. It was great to pick his mind and just see what he had to say because he's been around the game for a long time so I learned a lot from him. Being at the ballpark every day and getting that grind that the minor leaguers and the major leaguers go through in a shortened period of time, so you gotta learn a lot from that and how that experience will look. Overall, I had a great time and a great experience in La Crosse. It was a lot of fun," said Judkins.

Right now it's a waiting game as Judkins is eager to hear when and where to report.