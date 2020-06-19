Keep the umbrella handy; Soggy weekend

Not a washout…

It’s a change in the weather pattern with the cloud cover and rainfall. But, the rainfall won't washout the region as there will be dry times.

Friday:

Overnight the cold approached the region. This ejected the first round of showers for some overnight. The weakening of the system left most of our Wisconsin counties dry. Yet, the cold front is going to settle straight across the region and become stationary. This will leave portions of the Coulee Region with a larger threat for rain and others with little to none. This line is still unclear but could suggest rainfall possible for Wisconsin and Iowa.

Saturday:

Happy first day of Summer! As the frontal system becomes stationary this will allow for moisture to settle into the region. Throughout the day scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the frontal system. Time of thunder and heavy rain will be possible. This will be the day to keep the umbrella in hand.

Sunday:

Happy Father's Day! Cue the golf outings and grilling pictures as the driest day will be Sunday! The cold front will be exiting the region Sunday, which will make for a drier forecast. But, we’ll keep a slight chance for a few light showers.

Cooler temperatures…

Through the weekend forecast, not only will the rainfall change up the pattern but temperatures are falling. Yet, it will not be steep cut off; we could expect more near-average temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Ultimately, it will feel cooler due to the near 90 degree days this week.

Not calming…

The next work week is reflecting much of the weekend pattern. There will be several chances for showers to develop, but not a washout pattern. Then temperatures will be trending into a cooler pattern with below-average temperatures possible for the middle to end of the workweek.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett