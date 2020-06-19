Keeping veterans off the streets and in housing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even with a multitude of resources in the area for veterans right now, some still go homeless.



Programs like HUD-VASH provide 176 vouchers for veterans to access housing and stay off the streets, but the biggest challenge outreach workers are facing is connecting with housing community partners who are willing to take in struggling veterans.

"Landlords taking a chance on us, taking a chance on the veteran is huge," said Megan Jensen, supervisor of the homeless program at the Tomah VA. "Our program comes with a lot of benefits and case management and additional support, so we really need them to buy into how beneficial it is and how meaningful it is to the veteran."

Even with the challenges from COVID-19, Jensen says that her team is still helping veterans through virtual apartment tours, safe lease signings, and televisits with the veterans. The other challenge is keeping veterans in housing, especially with the recent eviction moratorium ending recently.

"The advocacy piece, education how maybe we can work with the landlord to prevent it from going to a court-ordered eviction process and do what’s in the best interest of all of the parties to try and keep the relationship and set the person up to be successful," said Jensen.

Jensen added that the process never stops in trying to locate and keep housing for veterans and that it's all part of the satisfaction of the job.

If you know a veteran experiencing homelessness or facing eviction, find helpful information that will guide you in the right direction here https://www.tomah.va.gov/locations/LaCrosse.asp

'No Wrong Door' Participating Agencies:

Catholic Charities (608)-519-8060, (608)-782-0710

Couleecap (608)-782-4877

New Horizons (608)-791-2610, (608)-791-2600

La Crosse Collaborative (608)-519-8009

The Salvation Army of La Crosse (608)-782-6126

YWCA of La Crosse (608)-304-7886

Independent Living Resources (608)-787-1111

Families First of Monroe County 608-374-4141

La Crosse Area Family Collaborative (608)-792-1617