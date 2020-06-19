Lawyers say most charges dropped against Iowa City protester

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers say most charges have been dropped against an Iowa City man who led protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The lawyers for Mazin Mohamedali say Friday they have reached an agreement with Johnson County prosecutors to dismiss five of six pending charges against the man. He was arrested June 7 on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct after taking part in a protest near Interstate 80 that ended when officers used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse a crowd. Mohamedali was then ordered jailed on a parole violation, as a probation officer cited comments he had made about upcoming protests. He’d been convicted in 2018 on charges connected to a gas station robbery.