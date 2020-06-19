Man arrested in police station arson head back to Minnesota

DENVER (AP) — A Minnesota man arrested in Colorado on suspicion of setting some of the fires that destroyed a Minneapolis police station on a night when protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent is returning to his home state to face prosecution. Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson waived his right to have procedural hearings in Denver federal court on Friday. He will be able to instead fight his detention in Minnesota federal court, where he is charged with aiding and abetting of arson. Robinson was arrested Sunday in the ski resort community of Breckenridge after being initially tracked to Denver.