Markussen resigns as CEO of La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce is stepping down.

Vicki Markussen submitted her resignation as CEO of the chamber Friday to pursue other opportunities.

In a letter to businesses, which can be read below, she highlighted some of the achievements during her six years in the position. They include being the first woman CEO in the 152 year history of the chamber, helping unite businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and representing business interests with state and local government.

In a statement from the chamber board, which thanked her for her service, Chairman Chris Butler said, “Vicki was a strong advocate for our local community and took the lead as spokesperson for several key business issues, such as supporting the La Crosse Center renovation and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statement said they will actively be seeking a replacement for Markussen.