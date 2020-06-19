Milwaukee schools will end funding for police patrols

MILWAUKEE (AP) — School board members in Wisconsin’s largest school district have voted to cut ties with police officers who patrol outside its schools. The move by the Milwaukee School Board late Thursday comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police. The Journal Sentinel reports the district received more than 700 emails and letters overwhelmingly supporting the move. MPS has paid officers to patrol neighborhoods around some schools, monitor dismissals and staff some athletic events. Unlike some other districts, the officers are not posted inside the schools.