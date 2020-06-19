Minnesota activists hold Juneteenth rally for reparations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Demonstrators gathered in front of the Minnesota state Capitol to mark Juneteenth by demanding reparations and police reform legislation from state lawmakers. Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, has taken on new resonance this year after George Floyd’s death set off protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Black Lives Matter organizers, joined by several other activist groups, called Floyd’s death a remnant of slavery’s legacy.