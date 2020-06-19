Minnesota reports 362 more COVID-19 cases, 2 in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday there have been more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said two of the cases were in Winona County.

The Winona County Health and Human Services Department said they now report 93 total cases with 15 deaths from the virus.

They are a part of 362 new confirmed cases in the state on Friday.

Health officials said 32,031 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,327 health care workers.

19 new deaths were also reported.

Thirteen of the deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials said. The other four were at private residences.

The state COVID-19 death toll is at 1,361, MDH said. Health officials said 1,077 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases reported in each county click here.

MDH said 27,709 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need isolation.

About 475,152 COVID-19 tests have reportedly been completed in Minnesota. MDH has reported an increase in testing in recent weeks, with nearly 15,000 COVID-19 tests reported in Friday's update.

There are 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 168 people hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's three fewer people hospitalized in the ICU and six others hospitalized than the day before.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea