Changes coming to Minnesota schools for the upcoming 20-21 year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State health and education officials will announce plans Thursday for how Minnesota schools will conduct classes this fall after they were shut down this spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller will join the Minnesota Department of Health officials at a briefing to discuss “the new fall planning guidance for K-12 schools.”

The news conference announcement did not say whether they’ll allow schools to reopen this fall, keep them closed, or some other steps for conducting classes amid the pandemic. But the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in Minnesota have been leveling off lately.

(WXOW) - Annette Freiheit, the Superintendent for Winona Area Public Schools, said 85 percent of parents would like to see hybrid classrooms, meaning in-person instructing and distance learning.

"Its a challenge, but its also an opportunity for us to look at how we can do things differently because our students learn differently now then they did when I went to school, and so on," Freiheit. "We are here to listen to parents with any concerns."

The school calendar lists the first day this fall as September 8. Teachers will know more by July 27 when the state makes an announcement of how classrooms will look like.