NFL teams went high-tech for team bonding this offseason

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL players and coaches went home in March and stayed there for the next few months along with most of the world. Football pads were replaced by iPads. Handshakes and high-fives gave way to emojis and video chats. Creativity was the key when the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone away from their usual environments. Coming up with ways to bond as teammates became a task. They played video games and held workout challenges. One team had an online cooking competition. Another designed movie posters. Team building in the NFL truly went high-tech in a time of social distancing.