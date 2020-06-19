Police ID man killed in Cedar Rapids shooting during party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids earlier this week. Cedar Rapids police say 20-year-old Malik James Sheets, of Cedar Rapids, died in the shooting. Officers were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to a home, where a fight during a party resulted in gunshots. Officers who arrived found a man, later identified as Sheets, inside the home who had been shot in the upper body. Sheets was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the shooting happened amidst a large party.