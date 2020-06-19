Swastika on UW campus being investigated
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW police are investigating after someone found graffiti displaying a swastika outside Grainger Hall on Thursday.
It was on a column at the entrance of University Avenue and Park Street.
The university sent a letter to students, faculty and staff at the Wisconsin School of Business condemning the use of "this hateful symbol."
"We value a diverse community where all members are able to participate fully as students and employees. This includes feeling safe, welcomed, valued, and supported," the letter says.
UW Facilities Planning & Management has removed the graffiti.