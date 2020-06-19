Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is demanding answers from Enbridge Energy on what caused the damage that led to the shutdown of an oil pipeline located under the Mackinac Straits. Whitmer says Enbridge informed state officials on Thursday that an anchor support on one of the dual pipelines under the strait had been significantly damaged. Whitmer said Friday the information has raised many questions on how the damage occurred and whether the straits are threatened as a result. An Enbridge spokesman said Friday the anchor support had shifted from its original position. He clarified that the problem does not affect the pipeline, which he said was shutdown as a precaution.