Winona school board ends contract with school resource officer

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona Area Public School Board terminated their contract with the school resource officer on Thursday night.

The school board made the unanimous decision after discussing that the position is unnecessary and the police presence makes children of minority races more fearful than safe.

The board also said "Safety Specialists" adequately deescalate conflicts that occur at the school.

Next, the superintendent will present a plan on how these specialists will maintain safety when school returns without a police officer position.