WisCorps day camps offer kids safe outdoor learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While still exercising extreme caution due to the pandemic, WisCorps gives budding conservationists a chance to learn a little about their surroundings.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation, WisCorps can support sterile and socially-distanced summer programming.

WisCorps staffer Justin Holten said in addition to cleaning the Myrick Park Center twice daily, they've set up classroom spaces to allow kids to keep their distance. As a further precaution, Holten said they will provide campers with their own equipment.

All summer long, WisCorps provides nature-themed opportunities for kids ranging in age from 3 to 8. Each class features a low teacher to camper ratio for safety and the best learning experience.

Enrollment remains open for July and August classes. To learn more, click here or call (608) 769-5766.