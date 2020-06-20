13 Minnesotans sickened by illness linked to bagged salads

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health says 13 people in Minnesota have gotten sick with an intestinal illness linked to bagged salads.

The Health Department said Saturday the Minnesotans ranged in age from 24 to 79 and fell ill between June 1 and 9.

Two lived in the metro area while the rest were from Greater Minnesota.

None of the sick had to be hospitalized.

State health officials are warning consumers not to eat ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad or Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad.

The Star Tribune reports the warning applies only to the store-brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other kinds of store-brand packaged salads sold at those retailers.