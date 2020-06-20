Two dozen new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse Co., more places added to risk list

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said Saturday there were two dozen new cases of COVID-19 among a broad range of age groups.

The new cases increase the county's total to 244. 99 of the cases are considered recovered.

It is the fifth straight day of more than 20 new cases in the county.

In the county, the health department said that today's percent of positive cases are at 9 percent. Overall, the positive rate is at 2.6 percent.

Ages ranged for new cases from a young male child age 0-4 to a 80+ woman.

0-4: One male

One male 15-19 : one female

: one female 20-29 : Eleven males, four females

: Eleven males, four females 30-39 : Two females, one male

: Two females, one male 40-49 : None

: None 50-59 : One male

: One male 60-69 : One Male

: One Male 70-79 : One female

: One female 80+: One female

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

The health department said no one is hospitalized at this time.

Since Friday, the county had 243 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 8,984.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county is set at Severe Risk (RED) for the spread of the virus in the community.

The county did update their Outbreaks and Investigations page with new places and dates where people may have been exposed to the virus.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations on the dates mentioned by the county is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

Wisconsin health officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is approaching 25,000.

A total of 24,539 people in Wisconsin have tested positive as of Saturday, an increase of 385 new cases from the previous day.

That's the second-highest increase in cases in the last two weeks.

Wisconsin's largest increase in cases in the last two weeks was Thursday when 422 new positive tests were reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 14 more deaths related to COVID-19, the most since June 9 when officials reported 15 people had died.

Wisconsin's total number of deaths rose to 744 Saturday.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show six people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four from Friday. None are requiring intensive care.

In the state, there are 239 people hospitalized with the virus. 90 are in intensive care.

Four new cases were confirmed in Trempealeau County which has had 94 total cases.

One new case was reported in Grant County which raises their total number of cases to 125.

A new case was reported by the Monroe County Health Department. It is a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms who had contact with a previous case.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 6 874 2 Crawford 29 1,718 0 Grant 125 3,851 12 Jackson 25 2,187 1 La Crosse 220 8,741 0 Monroe 46 3,446 1 Trempealeau 94 2,964 0 Vernon 30 2,275 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

