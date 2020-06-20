Actors portray African American settler history in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Enduring Families Project re-enacted a more accurate depiction of African American settlers to commemorate Juneteenth on Saturday.

"We're taught at an early age not to even like black people," Performer Anthony Norris said. "So when there's no history there or showing that we have no place, you have destruction and what you're seeing. In order for that to get right, you have to bring history… our history… and show that we had a place all along."

Norris and LaKisha Hudson portrayed Zachariah Moss an African American barber and his wife Emma.

"People should know that we were here," Hudson said. "We didn't just come here. A lot of people say 'Where did all of these black people come from?' They've been here."

"It teaches you to endure in times of adversity," Producer Denise Christy Moss said. "Bringing this history to the La Crosse community can bring another kind of freedom-an inner freedom-because people know about the roots here. People will know that people of color lived here."