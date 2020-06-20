Authorities release new photo of man wanted in Jefferson County deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities have released a new image of the man wanted in connection to the deaths of two people in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County sheriff's officials confirmed the names of the two found dead as Nedra Lemke, 57, and James Lemke, 59.

The victims were found shot to death in the driveway of a home that was in flames Tuesday.

Authorities believe it was a targeted incident, but they are still searching for a man in connection with the deaths.

Officials say Kevin P. Anderson, 61, is from Fort Atkinson. He's 6'0" and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

If anyone has information about this incident, you're asked to call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.