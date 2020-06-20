June 20, 2020...

This year the Summer Solstice (first day of Summer) occurred a bit early. The Summer Solstice marks the "longest day" or the most amount of daylight for the year in the northern hemisphere as the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer. We officially had 15 hours and 28 minutes of daylight on Saturday with a sunset at 8:51 PM. Saturday was a bit gloomy and many saw scattered showers throughout the region but it wasn't a washout by any means. Highs mostly reached the 70s.

Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day to all you dads/fatherly figures out there. We're looking at a nice day to do anything outdoors for Sunday. Highs will be warmer in the low 80s and we'll see times of sun and times of clouds. We could see a stray shower but most of the day should stay rather dry. It's Sunday night we are watching for thunderstorms to develop into early Monday morning.

Active and Cool Pattern...

We have multiple rain chances this week, especially overnight Sunday into Monday morning, and then again later on in the week. All in all our temperatures will be on the cooler end with highs Sunday and Monday in the low 80s, then mid/upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears