Golfing: A great way to spend Father’s Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More and more people are turning to golf gear and rounds as a Father's Day gift.

Northland Golf & Ski is offering last-minute gifts for Father's Day ahead of Sunday.

"I've seen a lot of people playing more golf in the last couple months, and new players too, people starting out, you know there's not a lot of other things you can do right now, I think its filling a void," Northland Golf & Ski Co-owner Dave Enos said.

Enos added that whether you're an experienced player or someone who wants to learn how to play, now is the perfect time to find a gift for Dad or take him out to play a round.

