Motorcade, film screening celebrate Juneteenth in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The organization "Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge" organized numerous events throughout the weekend.

The motorcade celebrating Juneteenth took place at Poage Park. Residents of La Crosse gathered with their vehicles to celebrate the liberation of slaves in America.

"I just want people to recognize and understand that black folks exist in this community," Co-founder and President of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge Shaundel Spivey said. "We have a history in this community, we're a part of this community, and we should all be celebrating all different types of cultures and identities."

On Friday night, the organization hosted a film screening of 'Just Mercy,' the story of a lawyer who defends people wrongfully accused of crimes. Narratives in the film bring to light the racial inequalities that still often happen to this day.

“We need more people like that in the community that’s willing to challenge the system and to help people in certain situations where they feel like they’re hopeless and there is no help," said Anthony Norris.

To find out more about Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, visit their Facebook page.

To register and learn more information about Juneteenth events, visit their website here.