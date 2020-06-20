Minor damage in fire at La Crosse warehouse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The cause of a fire at the ACE Hardware Distribution Center on French Island is under investigation.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to the center at 500 Fanta Reed Place shortly before 2 p.m.

Light smoke was showing when crews arrived. Given the size of the building, a total of eight trucks with crews were eventually called to the scene.

According to Captain Lance Tryggestad, three crews went inside to find the location of the fire. No employees were on the scene when the fire occurred.

The fire was tracked down in the warehouse. It was being actively suppressed by a fire sprinkler system. Fire crews were able to get control of the fire and ultimately extinguish it and turn off the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported.