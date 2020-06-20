More t-storms possible…

Showers have returned…

A slow moving cold front continues to affect the weather around the region with clouds and showers. More rain and t-storms are likely to stick around for today, and highs will be slightly below average levels, only reaching into the 70s.

Gloomy weather to stick around…

The cold front will remain in the region for Sunday, and that means a slight chance of showers. Most of the day will be dry with a westerly wind, and we can expect a high in the lower 80s.

Another system for early next week…

Monday will bring more rain possibilities as another system moves in form the west. Drier air will move in for next week with only slight chances of rain lingering in the region.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will be medium this weekend thanks to the occasional showers.

Have a nice weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden