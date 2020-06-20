Shooting, protests test Atlanta’s image of Black prosperity

The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city’s image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven’t benefited poorer African Americans.