Tips for last-minute Father’s Day gifts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Online consumer experts said 70% percent of Americans are celebrating Father's Day and 39% are spending it socially distant, but together virtually.

Top Cash Back is an online shopping tool people can use to buy last-minute gifts while comparative shopping and earning rewards.

"Twenty-five percent of dads actually want tools this year," Consumer expert Rebecca Gramuglia said. "So if you are looking to get your dad some tools this year, a great activity to do for Father's Day is to build something together. I think that's a great time to bond with dad and your family. [People could] build something like a birdhouse, shelves or another fun project around the house."

The website also features blogs for different creative celebrations for each unique father.