Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections

By KEVIN FREKING and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump has used his comeback rally to define the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism.

But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.

Trump ignored health warnings to go through with his first rally in 110 days in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It was one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans, put 40 million out of work, and upended Trump's reelection bid.

Trump told his supporters the choice in 2020 "is very simple,: Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?"

President Donald Trump is suggesting to supporters that he has told members of his administration to slow the rate of coronavirus testing in the United States.

Speaking at a campaign rally Saturday night in Oklahoma, Trump said the United States has tested 25 million people, and far more than any other country. He also told the crowd that more testing leads to finding more cases of people who test positive.

Trump said that "so I said to my people slow the testing down, please."

Trump opted to hold his rally despite concerns from local health officials that it could lead to a spread of the virus in Tulsa.

Most of those in attendance declined to wear face masks.

President Donald Trump's supporters faced off with protesters shouting "Black Lives Matter" in Tulsa as the president held his first campaign rally in months amid public health concerns about the coronavirus and fears that the event could lead to violence in the wake of killings of Black people by police.

Activists flooded the city's downtown streets and briefly blocked traffic at an intersection, but police reported just one arrest as of Saturday afternoon.

Later in the evening, a group of armed men began following the protesters.

When the protesters blocked an intersection, a man wearing a Trump shirt got out of a truck and spattered them with pepper spray.

Police later deployed an irritant gas to try and make the group disperse.