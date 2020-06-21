1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say one man is dead and 11 people are wounded following a shooting in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police initially said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total just after 3 a.m. Sunday. An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants. Calls and emails to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren’t immediately returned. The name and age of the deceased weren’t immediately released, and it wasn’t clear whether anyone was taken into custody.