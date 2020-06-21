Sixth straight day of 20+ new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse Co.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For a sixth straight day, the La Crosse County Health Department reports that there are more than 20 new cases of COVID-19.

The health department said Sunday there were 23 new cases of the virus.

The new cases raise La Crosse County's total to 267 up from 244 on Saturday. 102 of the cases are considered recovered and 165 as active.

The county reported that today's percent of positive cases was 63.1 percent. Overall, the positive rate increased to 2.9 percent up from 2.6 percent Saturday.

The demographics for Sunday's case involved the following age groups:

15-19 : Two males, one female

: Two males, one female 20-29 : Eleven females, seven males

: Eleven females, seven males 30-39 : One male

: One male 40-49: One male

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

The health department said four people are hospitalized at this time.

Since Friday, the county had 14 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 8,998.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county is set at Severe Risk (RED) for the spread of the virus in the community.

The county has provided more information on where people may have been exposed to the virus on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. It lists locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations on the dates mentioned by the county is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed 280 new cases of the coronavirus, down about 100 in the last day.

The update released Sunday puts the total of positive COVID-19 tests in the state at 24,819.

No new deaths were reported, following Saturday’s confirmation of 14 deaths, the most in one day since June 9.

The state’s death toll stands at 744.

Wisconsin’s largest increase in cases in the last two weeks was Thursday, when 422 new positive tests were reported.

Officials reported the completion of 6,051 test results, the fewest in the last 14 days.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show eleven people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of five from Saturday. None are requiring intensive care.

In the state, there are 242 (+3) people hospitalized with the virus. 94 (+4) are in intensive care.

Two additional cases in Crawford County increase their total number of cases to 31.

There were also three new cases in Monroe County Sunday. The Monroe County Health Department said that a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s have mild symptoms. A man in his 70s is hospitalized with severe symptoms. They have a total of 49 cases. They added six new recovered cases, now up to 27, and a total of two people currently hospitalized.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 6 892 2 Crawford 31 1,746 0 Grant 125 4,681 12 Jackson 25 2,187 1 La Crosse 267 8,998 0 Monroe 49 3,967 1 Trempealeau 94 2,964 0 Vernon 30 2,275 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: