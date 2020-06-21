Flood Advisory from SUN 6:53 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Western Mower County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in

the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Austin, Brownsdale, Lyle, Lansing, Mayville, Mapleview, Waltham,

County Roads 56 And 5, I 90 Exit 178a, Brookside Campground, I 90

Exit 179, I 90 Exit 183, County Roads 1 And 15, I 90 Exit 175, I 90

Exit 180, I 90 Exit 178b, Riverbend Campground, I 90 Exit 181 and

Varco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

