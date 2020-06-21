Minnesota reports 461 new COVID-19 cases, Six in SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday they had 461 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

It brings the total number of positive cases to 32,920.

MDH said two of the cases were in Fillmore County, three in Houston County, and one in Winona County.

Winona County now has 94 total cases with 15 deaths from the virus.

Houston County Public Health said they had three new cases Sunday for a total of 13.

Neither county provided other details other than the number of new cases.

Fillmore County said that their two new cases, for a total of 23, involve a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Eight deaths occurred in the state Sunday. All of them were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials said.

The state COVID-19 death toll is at 1,380, MDH said. Health officials said 1,093 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said 28,663 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need isolation.

About 504,363 COVID-19 tests have reportedly been completed in Minnesota. MDH has reported an increase in testing in recent weeks, with approximately 12,000 COVID-19 tests reported in Sunday's update.

There are 322 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 160 people hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea