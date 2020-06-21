Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHWESTERN MOWER COUNTIES…

At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyle, or 13

miles southeast of Austin, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Adams around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mona,

Meyer, Toeterville, County Roads 56 And 5, Otranto Park, Johnsburg

and Carpenter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH