Storms Possible...

As of Sunday evening storms were forming across Southern MN and pushing east toward our viewing area. Most of the storms are sub-severe but a few cells have shown signs of producing hail and gusty winds. The time frame for the Coulee Region looks to be 6 PM - Midnight, moving from west to east. Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Winona and Fillmore counties are all under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 PM. Our high resolution models are hinting at these storms losing some of their punch as they get closer to La Crosse. We will have to watch them over the next few hours. I definitely think everyone should get some rain out of this regardless. Stay weather aware tonight!

Average forecast...

After this system moves through Sunday night into Monday morning, Monday afternoon is looking to dry out. We should see highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 70s. We have a slight chance for a few t-storms Wednesday but the best chance this upcoming week is for Friday. Temperatures all week will bounce around from upper 70s to low 80s, enjoy!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears