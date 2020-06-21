Wisconsin confirms 280 new virus cases; total nears 25,000

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed 280 new cases of the coronavirus, down about 100 in the last day. The update released Sunday puts the total of positive COVID-19 tests in the state at more than 24,800. No new deaths were reported, following Saturday’s confirmation of 14 deaths, the most in one day since June 9. The state’s death toll stands at 744. Wisconsin’s largest increase in cases in the last two weeks was Thursday, when 422 new positive tests were reported. Officials reported the completion of 6,051 test results, the fewest in the last 14 days.