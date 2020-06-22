23 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County as state has 249, one death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The number of new COVID-19 cases remains in the 20s for another day according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

The health department said Monday afternoon there were 23 new cases of the virus.

The new cases raise La Crosse County's total to 290. The health department said 110 cases are considered recovered and the remaining 180 as active.

The county reported that today's percent of positive cases was 20.4 percent. The overall positive rate climbed again Monday to 3.1 percent, up from 2.9 percent on Sunday and 2.6 percent Saturday.

Four people are hospitalized. Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said three of the four are not seriously ill. She said there has been an outbreak at an assisted living facility and they moved these people to the hospital to help reduce the potential for spread. The said they were working on a plan to quarantine and isolate them appropriately.

The demographics for Monday's case involved the following age groups:

20-29 : Nine females, three males

: Nine females, three males 30-39 : Two females

: Two females 40-49 : One male

: One male 50-59: Two females, two males

Two females, two males 70-79: One female

One female 80+: Two females and one male

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Since Sunday, the county had 93 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 9,091.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county is set at Severe Risk (RED) for the spread of the virus in the community.

The county has provided more information on where people may have been exposed to the virus on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. It lists locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations on the dates mentioned by the county is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,549 new test results, of which 249--or 3.8 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released Monday.

Wisconsin health officials have confirmed 249 new cases of the coronavirus, down 31 from the previous day.

The update released Monday puts the total of positive COVID-19 tests in the state at 25,068.

One new death, a person from Eau Claire County, was reported.

The state’s death toll stands at 745.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show twelve people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one from Sunday. One person is in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 246 (+4) people hospitalized with the virus. 93 (-1) are in intensive care.

One new case was confirmed in Monroe County Monday. The Monroe County Health Department said it was a man in his 80s. It increases the number of cases in the county to a total of 50 cases. Two people currently hospitalized while 27 are considered recovered.

Vernon County Health said a man in his 50s is their 31st case. He is currently hospitalized. 25 of their cases are recovered with five isolating at home.

The Grant County Health Department said three new positive cases were reported. It gives them 130 total cases. Of those, 92 are listed as recovered.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 6 897 2 Crawford 31 1,753 0 Grant 130 4,681 12 Jackson 25 2,248 1 La Crosse 290 9,091 0 Monroe 50 3,967 1 Trempealeau 94 3,061 0 Vernon 31 2,425 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: