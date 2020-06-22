Bouncing between sun and storms all week

Re-development…

With the exiting cold front, today expect returning storm chances. The severe component has moved off to the east today. But a few stronger storms could develop through this afternoon, especially to the south of I-90. Stay weather aware and slowdown in inclement weather.

Moving rain chances…

Behind the cold front, a high-pressure system moves in. It will allow for the sunshine to make its grand return. Yet, there will still be chances for wet pavement.

A few showers could pop-up Tuesday afternoon due to the exiting low pressure from Monday’s storms. Not everyone will have this rainfall, but little to no accumulations is expected. Then this disturbance hangs on to the region. Again Wednesday afternoon, there could be development of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Comfortable…

The high-pressure system will enforce a cooler pattern. Temperatures will reflect what average is for this time of the year. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the lower 80s for much of the workweek.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett