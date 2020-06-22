Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse-Terry Erickson Club OK’d to remain open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After closing last week when they learned a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse-Terry Erickson Club gets approval from the health department to remain open.

Development Director Nicole Brei said they found out about the employee on Friday, June 19. The employee worked Monday and Tuesday last week. The club then closed the north side facility and contacted the health department for guidance.

In a statement, Brei said, "because of safety precautions that were put into place such as wearing masks and having an increased cleaning schedule, the La Crosse County Health Department has given clearance for Club programs to stay in operation."

She said all sites in operation contine with summer programming and limited athletic practices.

Increased cleaning and their safety precautions will remain in effect.