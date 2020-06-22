Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of an Air Force airman charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to hinder prosecution. Samuel Gooch entered the plea Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. Authorities say he flew to Arizona from Wisconsin last month to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. His younger brother, Mark Gooch, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico when she disappeared in mid-January. Her body was found in the forest outside Flagstaff.