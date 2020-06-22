Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro cancels 2020 season

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Lanesboro's 31-year-old Commonweal Theatre has decided to cancel the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In just a few months, the pandemic has caused the theater to see unprecedented revenue loss.

“We were experiencing a record number of season pass holders, a solid financial position and an exciting lineup of shows," Producing Artistic Director Hal Cropp said. "It’s heartbreaking to realize that all of that has changed. Over half of our revenue comes from ticket sales. This loss of income is unprecedented and has upended the financial stability with which we began the year."

The theater's ensemble has tried to adjust and has created alternative productions.

An original play by Catherine Glynn, The Root River Anthology, is featured as a radio play on the theater's website. A filmed version of Commonweal ensemble member Brandt Roberts’ original solo performance piece, The Art of the Entertainer will debut in July.

In August, the ensemble will present an outdoor, wordless movement piece entitled My Eyes to Ask Again.

"We're going to be here, we are not going away. We are going to continue to try to create alternative programming until we can start to gather people together and once we can open our doors," Cropp said. "Even though it's not going to be the 2020 season we had planned, we hope that people will come and be safe, wearing a mask. But know that we are going to be here, we are here for long haul."

Some season-pass holders have been choosing to consider their membership cost a donation to the theater. Cropp said the community has been supportive.