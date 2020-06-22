COVID-19 changed their plans but not their mission

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holy Family Parish sends roughly 30 kids each summer on a mission trip.

In years past, the trips included hurricane clean up in Texas, and landscaping in Florida. In the age of COVID-19, their plans shifted.

"With just not having a lot of answers, I said to the kids, 'It just doesn't look like we can do it.' Every kid said to me, 'We just want to do something', so I thought it would be wrong to just not do anything because they need to see that local, your people, your community, your church can use you," said leader of the parish mission group Mary Stoeffler.

Students were sad to learn they wouldn't be traveling, but at the end of the day, they recognized there is still work to do.

"The main thing going on in my mind was what can I still do?" said student and mission worker, Jerrod Osterkamp,

"I just want to help people. I don't care if I get anything in the end of it. Just as long as it's a bettering for someone else, that's all that matters to me," Added Osterkamp.

Stoeffler wants the kids to learn that not leaving their own community doesn't diminish the work they're doing.

"I love the trips because I see a whole different side to them, but being here, they need to think that, you don't have to cure a disease or save the whole world. You can do little things. Just cleaning, helping here, cleaning up at their school, cleaning up at the beach, those are huge things," said Stoeffler.